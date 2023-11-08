The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) play the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Canisius matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Betting Trends (2022-23)

Syracuse put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Orange games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.

Canisius covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.

Last year, 13 of the Golden Griffins' games went over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Bookmakers rate Syracuse higher (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (50th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

