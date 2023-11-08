Wednesday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (1-0) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Syracuse to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Canisius is projected to cover the point spread (13.5) against Syracuse. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 148.5 over/under.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Line: Syracuse -13.5

Syracuse -13.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -1100, Canisius +700

Syracuse vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Canisius 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Canisius

Pick ATS: Canisius (+13.5)



Canisius (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse Performance Insights

Syracuse scored 74.1 points per game and gave up 72.9 last season, making them 119th in college basketball offensively and 262nd on defense.

With 31.5 rebounds per game and 32.2 rebounds allowed, the Orange were 192nd and 257th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Syracuse was 95th in the country in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.1% from downtown last season, the Orange were 299th and 75th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Syracuse was -3-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (10.3 per game) and 229th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.4%).

The Orange took 29.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 22.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 70.8% of their shots, with 77.3% of their makes coming from there.

