The Syracuse Orange (1-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -13.5 152.5

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse and its opponents scored more than 152.5 points in eight of 29 games last season.

Syracuse games had an average of 147 points last season, 5.5 less than this game's over/under.

Syracuse went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Syracuse put together a 13-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

The Orange won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter.

Syracuse has a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 8 27.6% 74.1 144.5 72.9 145.2 143.8 Canisius 4 18.2% 70.4 144.5 72.3 145.2 140

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Orange averaged were just 1.8 more points than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).

Syracuse went 11-5 against the spread and 14-5 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Syracuse vs. Canisius Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 3-0 15-14-0 Canisius 11-11-0 1-1 13-9-0

Syracuse vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Canisius 11-7 Home Record 7-5 5-6 Away Record 3-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

