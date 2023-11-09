The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, take the ice Thursday versus the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Lafreniere available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Lafreniere has a goal in four games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Lafreniere has a point in six games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lafreniere has had an assist twice this season in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Lafreniere's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 6 Points 3 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

