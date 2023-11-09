Thursday's game that pits the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) against the Army Black Knights (0-1) at McCann Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of Marist. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Black Knights lost their last matchup 73-57 against NJIT on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 62, Army 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Army Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Knights were outscored by 3.8 points per game last season (scoring 60.9 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball) and had a -114 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Army scored more points (62.4 per game) than it did overall (60.9) in 2022-23.

The Black Knights scored fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than away (62.5) last season.

At home, Army conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than it allowed away (66.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.