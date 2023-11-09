The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) take on the Army Black Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Army vs. Stonehill Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Army Stats Insights

  • The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, five% higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks' opponents shot last season.
  • Army compiled a 13-9 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Black Knights ranked 266th.
  • The Black Knights scored just 3.5 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Skyhawks allowed (69.6).
  • Army put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

Army Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Army averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (74) than away (72.7).
  • At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).
  • Army made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%).

Army Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Marist L 71-55 Christl Arena
11/9/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
11/12/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/17/2023 Quinnipiac - Christl Arena

