The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) take on the Army Black Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Army vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, five% higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks' opponents shot last season.

Army compiled a 13-9 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.

The Skyhawks ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Black Knights ranked 266th.

The Black Knights scored just 3.5 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Skyhawks allowed (69.6).

Army put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

Army Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Army averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (74) than away (72.7).

At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).

Army made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%).

Army Upcoming Schedule