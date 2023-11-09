How to Watch Army vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) take on the Army Black Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Army vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
Army Stats Insights
- The Black Knights shot 47.7% from the field, five% higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks' opponents shot last season.
- Army compiled a 13-9 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.
- The Skyhawks ranked 359th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Black Knights ranked 266th.
- The Black Knights scored just 3.5 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Skyhawks allowed (69.6).
- Army put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.
Army Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Army averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (74) than away (72.7).
- At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).
- Army made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%).
Army Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Marist
|L 71-55
|Christl Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/17/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Christl Arena
