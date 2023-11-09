The Army Black Knights (0-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Army vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Army vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Army vs. Stonehill Betting Trends (2022-23)

Army put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Black Knights had an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

Stonehill won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of six Skyhawks games last season went over the point total.

