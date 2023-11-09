Thursday's game at Merkert Gymnasium has the Army Black Knights (0-1) squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-53 victory, heavily favoring Army.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Army vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 76, Stonehill 53

Spread & Total Prediction for Army vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Army (-23.0)

Army (-23.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Army Performance Insights

Army was 141st in the country last year with 73.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 191st with 70.4 points allowed per game.

The Black Knights averaged 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28.9 rebounds per contest (51st-ranked).

Army averaged 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 186th in the nation.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, the Black Knights were 224th in the nation. They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

With 7.6 threes per game, the Black Knights ranked 149th in the country. They owned a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Army was 204th in college basketball with 7.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 137th with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last season Army took 61.4% two-pointers, accounting for 71.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 38.6% from beyond the arc (28.5% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.