How to Watch the Army vs. Marist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) face the Army Black Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Patriot Games
Army vs. Marist 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Black Knights put up an average of 60.9 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 62.1 the Red Foxes allowed.
- Army went 7-1 last season when allowing fewer than 57.6 points.
- Last year, the Red Foxes averaged 7.1 fewer points per game (57.6) than the Black Knights allowed (64.7).
- Marist had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 64.7 points.
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|L 73-57
|Christl Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Christl Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
