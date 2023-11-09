The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) and the Army Black Knights (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Merkert Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Army vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Army's games last season went over the point total.

The Black Knights beat the spread 13 times in 33 games last year.

Stonehill was more successful against the spread than Army last year, sporting an ATS record of 13-10-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Black Knights.

Army vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stonehill 67 140.1 69.6 140 139.6 Army 73.1 140.1 70.4 140 141.6

Additional Army Insights & Trends

The Black Knights' 73.1 points per game last year were just 3.5 more points than the 69.6 the Skyhawks allowed.

Army put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

Army vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0 Army 13-14-0 15-12-0

Army vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stonehill Army 7-4 Home Record 10-5 6-12 Away Record 7-8 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

