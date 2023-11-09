Can we count on Artemi Panarin scoring a goal when the New York Rangers clash with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.