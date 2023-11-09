Artemi Panarin will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New York Rangers play the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Panarin's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:02 per game on the ice, is +2.

Panarin has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 12 games he's played this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Panarin has an assist in 11 of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 20 Points 6 7 Goals 2 13 Assists 4

