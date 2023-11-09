In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Barclay Goodrow to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 48 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

