D.J. Moore will lead the Chicago Bears into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Several of the best contributors for the Bears and the Panthers will have player props on the table for this game if you are trying to make player prop bets.

D'Onta Foreman Touchdown Odds

Foreman Odds to Score First TD: +550

Foreman Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +750

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Sportsbook Promo Codes

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyson Bagent 184.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - D'Onta Foreman - 28.5 (-113) - Khalil Herbert - 43.5 (-113) - Cole Kmet - - 37.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 27.5 (-113) D.J. Moore - - 56.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 10.5 (-113)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - 12.5 (-120) Adam Thielen - - 68.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 21.5 (-113) - Chuba Hubbard - 38.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Terrace Marshall Jr. - - 24.5 (-113) Bryce Young 215.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Jonathan Mingo - - 31.5 (-113)

