Thursday's game between the Siena Saints (0-0) and the Binghamton Bearcats (1-0) at Binghamton University Events Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Siena coming out on top. Game time is at 6:07 PM ET on November 9.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 72-59 win against Bloomsburg (PA) in their most recent game on Monday.

Binghamton vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 65, Binghamton 63

Binghamton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats had a 0 scoring differential last season, putting up 61.1 points per game (256th in college basketball) and giving up 61.1 (84th in college basketball).

Binghamton's offense was more productive in America East games last year, tallying 62.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.1 PPG.

The Bearcats put up 63.9 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than they averaged on the road (59.1).

Binghamton allowed 56.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.1 on the road.

