How to Watch the Binghamton vs. Siena Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (1-0) face the Siena Saints (0-0) at 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton vs. Siena 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Saints put up an average of 67.9 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 61.1 the Bearcats allowed.
- When Siena gave up fewer than 61.1 points last season, it went 11-1.
- Last year, the 61.1 points per game the Bearcats scored were just 2.7 fewer points than the Saints gave up (63.8).
- When Binghamton put up more than 63.8 points last season, it went 8-3.
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bloomsburg (PA)
|W 72-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Siena
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
