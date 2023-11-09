Will Braden Schneider score a goal when the New York Rangers square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schneider stats and insights

Schneider has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Schneider has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 48 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.