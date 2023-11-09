On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Chris Kreider going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus one assist.

Kreider averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 48 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

