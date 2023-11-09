Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Kreider in that upcoming Rangers-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 18:37 on the ice per game.

In eight of 12 games this season, Kreider has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in nine of 12 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 12 games this year, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Kreider hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 48 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 12 Points 3 9 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

