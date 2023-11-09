New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Erie County, New York this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lockport Senior High School at Clarence Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Health Sciences Charter School at Pioneer Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.