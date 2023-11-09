In the upcoming tilt against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Erik Gustafsson to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Gustafsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

