Will Jacob Trouba light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Trouba has zero points on the power play.

Trouba's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

