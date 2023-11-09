When the New York Rangers square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Miller scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Miller averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

