Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 9?
When the New York Rangers square off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Miller scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
- Miller averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
