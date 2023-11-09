Thursday's contest between the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) and Army Black Knights (0-1) matching up at McCann Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marist, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Red Foxes finished 12-18 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Marist vs. Army Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Marist vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 62, Army 60

Marist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Foxes' -134 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 57.6 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

With 59.0 points per game in MAAC tilts, Marist scored 1.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.6 PPG).

At home, the Red Foxes posted 8.7 fewer points per game (52.8) than on the road last year (61.5).

Marist surrendered 57.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than it allowed away from home (67.9).

