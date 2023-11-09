The Marist Red Foxes (0-0) square off against the Army Black Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. Army 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Black Knights put up an average of 60.9 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 62.1 the Red Foxes gave up to opponents.

Army had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 57.6 points.

Last year, the Red Foxes recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (57.6) than the Black Knights gave up (64.7).

When Marist put up more than 64.7 points last season, it went 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Schedule