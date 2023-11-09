In the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mika Zibanejad to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

