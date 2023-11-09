The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Does a bet on Zibanejad intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Zibanejad has averaged 19:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In two of 12 games this season, Zibanejad has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 12 games this season, Zibanejad has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 12 games this season, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 10 Points 2 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.