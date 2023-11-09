New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Niagara County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Niagara County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Niagara County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Wilson Senior High School at Clymer Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockport Senior High School at Clarence Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
