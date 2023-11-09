Can we anticipate Nick Bonino lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bonino has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.