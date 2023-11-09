Can we anticipate Nick Bonino lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.