Will Nick Bonino Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 9?
Can we anticipate Nick Bonino lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bonino stats and insights
- Bonino is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bonino has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.