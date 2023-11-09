The New York Rangers' Adam Fox and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New York, Artemi Panarin has 20 points in 12 games (seven goals, 13 assists).

Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists, equaling 12 points (one per game).

Fox's total of 11 points is via three goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick (3-0-1) has a goals against average of 1.8 on the season. His .936% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is among the top options on offense for Minnesota, with 13 points this season, as he has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 12 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek is a key contributor for Minnesota, with 13 total points this season. In 12 games, he has scored seven goals and provided six assists.

This season, Minnesota's Kaprizov has 12 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and eight assists (second).

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 3-2-1 on the season, giving up 16 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassing 144 saves with a .900% save percentage (39th in the league).

Rangers vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.58 8th 4th 2.17 Goals Allowed 4 30th 29th 27.5 Shots 31.5 14th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 32.9 24th 2nd 34.15% Power Play % 15.22% 23rd 9th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

