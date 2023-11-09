Rangers vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) take on the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.
Rangers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-140)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 11 times this season, and have gone 9-2 in those games.
- New York has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- New York's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals five times.
Rangers vs Wild Additional Info
Rangers vs. Wild Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|39 (13th)
|Goals
|43 (10th)
|26 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|48 (31st)
|14 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (18th)
|6 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (29th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers offense's 39 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding just 26 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +13.
