The New York Rangers (9-2-1) take on the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-140) Wild (+115) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 11 times this season, and have gone 9-2 in those games.

New York has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

New York's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals five times.

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers vs. Wild Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 39 (13th) Goals 43 (10th) 26 (3rd) Goals Allowed 48 (31st) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 7 (18th) 6 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (29th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers offense's 39 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding just 26 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +13.

