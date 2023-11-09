Artemi Panarin and Mats Zuccarello are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild square off at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 19:02 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 12 points (nine goals, three assists) to the team.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Zuccarello is an offensive leader for Minnesota with 13 points (1.1 per game), with three goals and 10 assists in 12 games (playing 18:27 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Joel Eriksson Ek is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 13 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added six assists in 12 games.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.