Rangers vs. Wild Injury Report Today - November 9
As they prepare for a Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (9-2-1) are monitoring three players on the injury report.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Rangers vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- New York ranks 12th in the league with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its goal differential (+13) makes the team fifth-best in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 43 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- Minnesota's total of 48 goals conceded (four per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.
Rangers vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-155)
|Wild (+125)
|6
