As they prepare for a Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers (9-2-1) are monitoring three players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

New York ranks 12th in the league with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its goal differential (+13) makes the team fifth-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 43 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Minnesota's total of 48 goals conceded (four per game) ranks 31st in the league.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-155) Wild (+125) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.