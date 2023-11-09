The New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Watch the action on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX as the Rangers and the Wild play.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Wild Rangers 5-4 (F/SO) MIN

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 26 total goals (just 2.2 per game) to rank third.

The Rangers' 39 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 12 7 13 20 7 2 0% Chris Kreider 12 9 3 12 7 4 29.4% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Mika Zibanejad 12 2 8 10 7 5 51.1% Erik Gustafsson 12 3 5 8 5 4 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 48 goals conceded (four per game) is 31st in the NHL.

The Wild are 10th in the NHL in scoring (43 goals, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players