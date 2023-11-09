Rangers vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 9
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) are the favorites at home against the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) on Thursday, November 9. The Rangers are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Wild (+125) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX.
Rangers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Rangers Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+125
|6
|FanDuel
|-150
|+125
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Wild Betting Trends
- New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals five times.
- The Rangers have won 81.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-2).
- The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.
- New York is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
- Minnesota's moneyline odds have been +125 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.
