The New York Rangers (9-2-1) are the favorites at home against the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) on Thursday, November 9. The Rangers are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Wild (+125) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX.

Rangers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Wild Betting Trends

New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals five times.

The Rangers have won 81.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-2).

The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.

New York is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Minnesota's moneyline odds have been +125 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.

