The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Rangers took down the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 5, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-140)

Rangers (-140) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Wild Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 2-1-3 in overtime contests on their way to a 9-2-1 overall record.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they lost.

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals nine times, and are 7-1-1 in those games (to register 15 points).

In the seven games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-2-0 record (10 points).

In the six games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Rangers finished 4-1-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.58 8th 4th 2.17 Goals Allowed 4 30th 29th 27.5 Shots 31.5 14th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 32.9 24th 2nd 34.15% Power Play % 15.22% 23rd 9th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

Rangers vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

