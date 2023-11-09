Thursday's contest between the Siena Saints (0-0) and Binghamton Bearcats (1-0) squaring off at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 65-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Siena, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:07 PM ET on November 9.

The Saints went 19-13 last season.

Siena vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Siena vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 65, Binghamton 63

Siena Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Saints outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season (scoring 67.9 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball) and had a +132 scoring differential overall.

Siena averaged 1.9 more points in MAAC action (69.8) than overall (67.9).

At home, the Saints averaged 71 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 64.2.

At home, Siena gave up 62.9 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 65.

