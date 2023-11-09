Should you wager on Tyler Pitlick to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pitlick stats and insights

Pitlick is yet to score through four games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Pitlick has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.