In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Vincent Trocheck to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

Trocheck has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 48 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

