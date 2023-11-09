The New York Rangers, with Vincent Trocheck, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Trocheck's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is -1.

Trocheck has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in six of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Trocheck has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

Trocheck's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 48 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 7 Points 3 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

