Thursday's contest that pits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) against the Wagner Seahawks (1-0) at Jersey Mike's Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-59 in favor of Rutgers, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seahawks' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 118-13 victory against City Tech.

Wagner vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Wagner vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 74, Wagner 59

Wagner Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks' -72 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Wagner put up 64.8 points per game in NEC action, and 63.1 overall.

The Seahawks scored more points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (60.2) last season.

At home, Wagner allowed 63.1 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 67.7.

