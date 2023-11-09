Will Zachary Jones Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 9?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Jones score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 16 games last season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Jones produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.
Wild 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
