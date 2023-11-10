Friday's game between the Fordham Rams (1-0) and Albany Great Danes (1-0) matching up at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fordham, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 58-55 win over Merrimack in their most recent game on Monday.

Albany vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Albany vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 69, Albany 57

Albany Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Great Danes averaged 58.1 points per game last season (309th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per outing (14th in college basketball). They had a +107 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

In conference play, Albany averaged more points (61.2 per game) than it did overall (58.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Great Danes scored 59.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 58.6.

At home, Albany conceded 52.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it allowed away (56.7).

