The St. John's Red Storm versus the Monmouth Hawks is one of five games on Friday's college basketball slate that includes a Big East team in action.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays 12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 FloHoops Vermont Catamounts at Providence Friars 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - St. John's Red Storm at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Seton Hall Pirates at Columbia Lions 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Villanova Wildcats at Portland Pilots 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 -

