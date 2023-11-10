The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (42%).
  • Last season, Binghamton had a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.
  • The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.
  • The Bearcats' 68.8 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.
  • When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Binghamton went 8-5.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (65.5).
  • At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).
  • Binghamton made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Northwestern L 72-61 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/12/2023 Keystone - Binghamton University Events Center
11/15/2023 @ Loyola (MD) - Reitz Arena

