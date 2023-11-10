How to Watch Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (42%).
- Last season, Binghamton had a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.
- The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.
- The Bearcats' 68.8 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Binghamton went 8-5.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (65.5).
- At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).
- Binghamton made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 72-61
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
