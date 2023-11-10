The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other America East Games

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (42%).

Last season, Binghamton had a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 42% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 178th.

The Bearcats' 68.8 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Binghamton went 8-5.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (65.5).

At home, the Bearcats conceded 69.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).

Binghamton made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (29.9%).

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule