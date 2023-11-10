The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) battle the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Binghamton matchup.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends (2022-23)

Binghamton compiled a 10-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Bearcats did not cover the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Pittsburgh won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 21 out of 33 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.