Friday's game at Petersen Events Center has the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) matching up with the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-66 win as our model heavily favors Pittsburgh.

There is no line set for the game.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, Binghamton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-11.0)

Pittsburgh (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Binghamton Performance Insights

On offense, Binghamton posted 68.8 points per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.5 points per contest at the other end (224th-ranked).

The Bearcats grabbed 31.9 rebounds per game (171st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Binghamton delivered 11.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 300th in the nation.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Bearcats ranked 235th in the country. They forced 10.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

The Bearcats sank 5.5 three-pointers per game (21st-worst in college basketball), and sported a 32.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

Binghamton was 82nd in the country with 6.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last season Binghamton took 69.8% two-pointers, accounting for 78.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 30.2% threes (21.7% of the team's baskets).

