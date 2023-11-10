Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pittsburgh (-17.5)
- Total: 141.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|35th
|9
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|105th
|14
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
