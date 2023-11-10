The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank
94th 75.1 Points Scored 68.8 252nd
162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 71.5 224th
90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
35th 9 3pt Made 5.5 338th
105th 14 Assists 11.6 300th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

