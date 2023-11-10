The Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Pittsburgh (-17.5)

Pittsburgh (-17.5) Total: 141.5

141.5 TV: ACC Network Extra

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Falko: 14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 71.5 224th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 35th 9 3pt Made 5.5 338th 105th 14 Assists 11.6 300th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

