The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) host the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton's games went over the point total 11 out of 25 times last year.

Against the spread, the Bearcats were 10-15-0 last year.

Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-15-0 mark from Binghamton.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 75.1 143.9 69.7 141.2 141.1 Binghamton 68.8 143.9 71.5 141.2 140.5

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The Bearcats scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Binghamton went 5-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 21-12-0 21-12-0 Binghamton 10-15-0 11-14-0

Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Binghamton 14-3 Home Record 8-7 7-5 Away Record 5-11 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

