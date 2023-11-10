Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) host the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at Petersen Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
Bearcats Betting Records & Stats
- Binghamton's games went over the point total 11 out of 25 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Bearcats were 10-15-0 last year.
- Pittsburgh put together a 21-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 10-15-0 mark from Binghamton.
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pittsburgh
|75.1
|143.9
|69.7
|141.2
|141.1
|Binghamton
|68.8
|143.9
|71.5
|141.2
|140.5
Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends
- The Bearcats scored an average of 68.8 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Binghamton went 5-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pittsburgh
|21-12-0
|21-12-0
|Binghamton
|10-15-0
|11-14-0
Binghamton vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pittsburgh
|Binghamton
|14-3
|Home Record
|8-7
|7-5
|Away Record
|5-11
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.3
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
