Cattaraugus County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cattaraugus County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Salamanca High School at Medina High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 10

1:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Health Sciences Charter School at Pioneer Senior High School